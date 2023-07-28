ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman charged with hitting a Menards employee with her car and fleeing the scene in 2019 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Debbie Penn pleaded guilty Friday to several charges from the incident in September 2019. She was caught shoplifting from a Menards on Manchester Road, then struck a store employee with her car in the store parking lot.

That employee, Michele Arthur, struck her head on the concrete and suffered multiple skull fractures and bleeding of her brain.

“Today, thanks to the legal system who worked diligently to bring the suspect to justice, we close a significant chapter in this story,” said Robin Diehl, Michele Arthur’s sister.

Judge Kristine Kerr sentenced Penn to 20 years for first-degree assault, armed criminal action and stealing. She also sentenced her to seven years for assaulting a jail guard, which will run concurrent with the 20 year sentence.

During the sentencing, the extent of Arthur’s injuries became clearer. She is suffering from permanent brain damage. She has cognitive issues, is deaf in one ear and blind in one eye, and her husband had to retire early to be her full-time caregiver.

Diehl said after extensive medical treatment she has been able to return to a “rather normal life.”

“While she still faces lasting hearing, vision and cognitive challenges, her determination and positive attitude continues to inspire us all,” she said.

According to prosecutors, Penn entered Menards with her five children. They walked around the store and loaded a shopping cart with merchandise.

Penn allegedly distracted a manager while the kids pushed the cart out of the store. That’s when Arthur followed to speak with Penn.

Arthur stood in front of Penn’s car to stop her from leaving the parking lot.

“A special thank you to the management and employees at Menards, who went above and beyond extending care and compassion to Michele,” said Diehl.

Another family member released this statement to FOX 2, in part, on the sentencing:

“Today, we close a significant chapter in this story and, as we move forward, our focus remains on Michele’s continued recovery and her pursuit of a fulfilling life. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey. Your kindness and support have made a profound difference in our lives, and we are forever grateful.”