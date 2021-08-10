Woman wins $100,000 in Missouri Lottery scratchers ticket

HILLSBORO, MO – Missouri Lottery says that an Oregon woman won $100,000 on a “Super Crossword Tripler” Scratcher’s ticket.

Margie Culp was traveling to see family in Missouri when she saw two four-leaf-clovers during a stop in Hillsboro. Culp made the decision to go into the Circle K at 10201 Business 21 and purchase the Scratcher’s ticket.

Culp then went back to her family and scratched her ticket until something caught her eye.

“I told my husband, ‘I think I’ve got too many words here,'” Culp shared.

Her husband made the decision to check the ticket on the Missouri Lottery mobile app. They soon verified that it was a winner, and she made a claim to her prize on August 4 at the Missouri Lottery’s St. Louis regional office.

The “Super Crossword Tripler” generally has a 1 in 4 chance of winning. It is a $5 purchase with prices ranging from $5 to $100,000.

More than $34.5 million were won by players in Jefferson County – where the winning ticket was sold – during FY20, over $3.2 million was received by retailers in commissions and bonuses, and education programs received over $10.3 million in Lottery proceeds.