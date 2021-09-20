Woman wins $50,000 from a Missouri Lottery scratchers ticket

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – A man gave his “Gold Mine” scratchers ticket to his wife to play. It was from the Amerimart on Highway 61 in Old Appleton.

The Missouri Lottery says that she realized she was a winner almost immediately after scratching the ticket but hid the amount from her husband. He verified that the ticket was a winner but did not know the amount.

A visit to a store with a “Check-a-ticket” machine told her everything she needed to know. After returning outside she screamed, “I just won $50,000!”

The couple plans to use some of the money to buy a Jeep.

The Missouri Lottery’s Gold Mine scratcher tickets cost three dollars to play. Prizes go up to $50,000 and there are still several unclaimed prizes. The odds of winning anything in this game are around one in four.