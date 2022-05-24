ST. LOUIS – A woman who went to a St. Louis gas station to get a soda ended up winning $50,000 on a scratchers ticket.

The Missouri Lottery says the woman won a $50,000 Scratchers prize after she purchased a “Lucky Ca$h” ticket at the QuikTrip in the 9100 block of Gravois Road. Lottery officials say the woman was buying a soda, then made a decision to purchase to buy a ticket at the checkout counter.

“It was very surreal. I didn’t even know if I was reading it right,” the woman told Missouri Lottery.

“Lucky Ca$h” is a $3 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $3 up to a top prize of $50,000. Currently, there are over $5.3 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including four more $50,000 top prizes.