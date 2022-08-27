ST. CLAIR, Mo. – A lucky lottery player recently purchased a “Lucky Ca$h” Scratchers ticket in St. Clair and won $50,000.

The ticket was bought at Good Time Market in the 1200 block of Gravois Road in St. Clair. The player explained she thought she scratched off the wrong prize at first, before realizing she actually won.

The lucky winner told Missouri Lottery she plans to use the money to continue remodeling work on her home.

“Lucky Ca$h” is a $3 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $3 to $50,000. Currently, there are over $6.3 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including three more $50,000 top prizes.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.