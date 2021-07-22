Woman wins $93,000 Show Me Cash jackpot

ST. JAMES, Mo. – Longtime Show Me Cash player Linda Burton says she mixes up playing her own numbers and sometimes uses the “Quick Pick” option when buying tickets.

Ahead of the July 10 Show Me Cash drawing, Burton bought five tickets at a Phillips 66 gas station in St. James while traveling with her family. She selected her own numbers on four of the tickets and opted for a Quick Pick on the fifth ticket.

Burton’s decision to roll with randomness and let the computer decide made her $93,000 richer.

“My son thought I was having a heart attack,” she said.

Burton is the 30th person to win a Show Me Cash prize in 2021 and the 674th winner since the game launched in 2008.

Show Me Cash is a daily in-state draw game with jackpots starting at $50,000. The jackpots grow until someone wins.