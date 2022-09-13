ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman recently won $98,000 in the Missuri Show Me Cash jackpot from a Quick Pick ticket purchased in north St. Louis County.

The winner earned the prize from an Aug. 24 ticket purchased at a Dirt Cheap station in the 1400 block o Dunn Road. She learned of her winnings through the Missouri Lottery app.

“I was looking at the numbers, and I did not believe it. I was in total shock,” the anonymous winner told Missouri Lottery. “I’ve played Show Me Cash for years. I used to play my own numbers, but I switched to Quick Pick a while back.”

The woman matched all five numbers drawn that night – 1, 15, 24, 34 and 35.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. On Tuesday, the Show Me Cash jackpot is estimated at $284,000.