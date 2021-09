Osage Beach, Mo – A woman was shocked to win $77,777 in a Missouri Lottery “Silver 7s” game.

Image courtesy of Missouri Lottery

The woman scratched her ticket as noticed there were a lot of “7” symbols, meaning that she had won. She assumed that she had only won a few dollars, but after scratching the ticket she saw the first prize amount of $10,000. Through the rest of the ticket, the woman won a total of $77,777.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hy-Vee, 929 Highway D in Osage Beach.