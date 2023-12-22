ST. LOUIS – Just three days before Christmas, police are investigating a woman’s murder in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Police responded to a call on Kennerly Avenue off Goodfellow Boulevard. Uporn arrival, they found a woman shot inside a home. She was not conscious or breathing.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopez, shared that police discovered the woman’s body in the living room, near the front door of the home. Homicide detectives swiftly placed police tape around the house and the street.

As investigators began their work, concerned neighbors started coming outside, trying to comprehend what was going on. The call came in around 11:20 p.m. The St. Louis City Medical Examiner was also there, working closely with the police as they gathered evidence.

FOX 2 called St. Louis Metropolitan Police’s real-time crime center. They explained that they aren’t sure if any suspects are in custody at this hour.

If you have any information and would like to remain anonymous, you can always call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). This marks the 152nd homicide in St. Louis City, as 2023 is about to come to an end. There were 200 confirmed murders last year.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.