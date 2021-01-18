Woman’s body found with an infant in a Spanish Lake parked vehicle

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – A mother was found shot to death inside her vehicle Monday morning. The woman’s 8-month-old baby girl, who was also in the car, was discovered alive.

The woman was found in a parked vehicle with at least one gunshot wound at the 1600 block of Claudine Drive.

Neighbors said they were awakened by the sounds of police arriving on the scene.

“I just hear a siren this morning, about 7-7:30,” said one resident. He indicated violent crime is unusual on Claudine Drive. “There be a lot of car break-ins, that’s about it.”

The residents who talked were reluctant to let their identity be known.

“I don’t know what to think,” said one woman. “I want to move out of here. I don’t want to be around here anymore.”

The infant appeared to be uninjured but was taken to a hospital for a routine examination. It is not clear if the child has been reunited with family members.

“We have a 30-year-old woman, we have no ties to that immediate vicinity there, we’re not sure why she was in that area to begin with,” said Officer Tracy Panus, St. Louis County Police Department.

Neighbors said they spotted evidence of gunfire.

“I was looking at the car and I saw a hole in the driver’s side window,” said one man. “Looked like a bullet hole.”

At this point, police are hoping people saw something and report it or may have doorbell video to share.

“The Ring footage is very valuable to our investigations,” Panus said. “We use that all the time in solving crime and we really appreciate the public’s assistance in providing that to us.”

St. Louis County Police say that the investigation into this fatal shooting remains very active. Call the police at 636-529-8210 if you have any information. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).