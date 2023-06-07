ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman thrown off the stage during a rapper’s St. Louis County show in 2019 has filed a lawsuit over injuries she suffered.

The lawsuit accuses rapper NBA YoungBoy (legal name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) and four other parties of negligence in connection with her injuries. Cayden Rutherford is seeking monetary damages upwards of $25,000

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Rutherford attended a show involving NBA Young Boy on January 26, 2019. The show was held at a venue in the 9800 block of New Halls Ferry Road in north St. Louis County.

The lawsuit states that Rutherford was either allowed, encouraged or not prevented to come on stage during the show. It claims that shortly after she made way on stage, she was “bodily thrown off the stage by a person working the show.”

The lawsuit notes that Rutherford hit a concrete floor and a broken cable, though did not disclose who might have thrown her.

According to the lawsuit, Rutherford suffered a concussion, in addition to significant injuries to her head, back neck and ankle. The lawsuit states that Rutherford continues to suffer physical limitations, mental anguish and incurred medical expenses due to her injuries.

The lawsuit cites three similar incidents prior to January 2019 tied Gaulden, ones that either involved a fan being thrown off-stage or fighting at a performance. These were connected to shows in Minnesota, Virginia and South Carolina.

Parties accused in the lawsuit include:

Kentrell DeSean Gaulden

Major Entertainment LLC

Elite Security, Protection & Services LLC

International Catering North Inc. (d/b/a The Ambassador)

Sprull’s Properties LLC

The lawsuit does not state which of these parties might have reportedly been involved with the woman being thrown off stage. The lawsuit was filed in the Circuit Court of St. Louis County last week.

Gaulden, who also goes by the stage name YoungBoy Never Broke Again, has released 26 mixtapes throughout his career, though has also been linked to various legal battles. At the moment, he does not face criminal charges tied to this lawsuit.