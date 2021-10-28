Woman’s Range Rover stolen from Maplewood QuikTrip

ST. LOUIS – Another person becomes the victim of a so-called “slider crime” Wednesday night.

Just before midnight, a woman stopped to fill up her Range Rover at the QuikTrip on South Big Bend Boulevard and Manchester Road in Maplewood. That’s when witnesses tell us the thieves struck.

“Little young kid jump out, and jumped in her car while she’s standing there with the car running. He hopped in there, slammed the door, and drove off. And then the other vehicle, the little silver Nissan, followed him,” a witness said.

Fortunately, the woman was not hurt.

EXCLUSIVE—BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Slider’ Thief at the Quik Trip in Maplewood. Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/CiR0E2P9HN — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 28, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.