ST. LOUIS – Women only make up 10% of the construction workforce. That’s the highest it’s ever been.

Now construction companies want to get more women involved in the business. They’re holding a career fair Wednesday afternoon at the Teamsters Local 682 Union Hall. That’s located at 5730 Elizabeth Avenue in southwest St. Louis.

The expo will offer job and training opportunities. It starts at 1:00 p.m. and runs until 4:00 p.m.