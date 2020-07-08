Work begins on installing safety measures along dangerous Natural Bridge

ST. LOUIS – Work crews have begun to make a dangerous St. Louis road safer. One St. Louis alderman said his constituents are so afraid of Natural Bridge they’ll drive out of their way to avoid it.

People who live near Natural Bridge have seen plenty of car wrecks that injured or killed people over the years.

“Dangerous, dangerous. Natural Bridge, you’ve got to be really careful,” said resident Tommy Gunn.

Nehemiah Thurman, who drives the road to get to work, once heard the loud boom of a crash that killed a young woman.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has released pictures of improvements being made to the road. It’s a project 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad has pushed to make happen.

The alderman said there were 118 wrecks on Natural Bridge in 2017.

“It’s a shame someone has to lose their life just for crossing the street,” Gunn said.

According to MoDOT, about 20 people, passengers in cars, and pedestrians have died on the Natural Bridge since 2012.

Collins-Muhammad said the work being done now will save lives in the future.

The improvements include lane reductions to Natural Bridge and the addition of roundabouts at three intersections. Mid-block crosswalks with flashing beacons will be put in place. Crews have already begun to install 11 signals.

“That would be the best thing; ain’t nothing wrong with a change,” Thurman said.

The project is expected to cost about $7,000,000.