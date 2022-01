ST. LOUIS – A stack of drywall fell onto a worker at the St. Louis CITY SC construction site Thursday morning.

The incident happened at about 7 a.m. The worker was taken urgently in serious condition to the hospital. This happened at the training facility construction site just south of the stadium, across from Market.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.