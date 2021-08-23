Worker shortage hits critical levels in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – From the business door to the side of the road, you can’t miss the signs.

Restaurants and coffee shops are closed when they’re supposed to be open because they can’t cover the shifts.

STL Windows Direct has hundreds of windows to install but needs to boost its staff of installers by nearly 40%; about 30 positions that can pay between $80,000 and $100,000.

“I’ll hire them. I’ll train them. We’ll do what we can to get them rolling but we can’t find them,” said Ken Dennison, partner at STL Windows Direct and STL Design & Build.

Missouri’s labor participation rate, the number of those actually looking for jobs, has decreased from 65% last July to 63.9%, while unemployment has plunged from 6.8% to 4.2% over the same period.

“We’ve tried going to our suppliers and putting up signs there,” Dennison said. “We’ve stood out in front of Home Depot and trying to get guys there. We are actively—all the time—looking for people.”

Dennison says he’s even looking to Afghan refugees that are resettling in St. Louis as a source of labor.