Firefighters extinguishing hot spots, assessing damage at Woodland Marina

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – More than 24 hours after a massive blaze, there was still an active fire scene at a Mississippi River marina in St. Charles County on Thursday evening.

An excavation crew was on scene at the Woodland Marina, pulling apart what was left of collapsing buildings to get to hot spots that were still burning.

FOX 2 obtained new video from one of the first people on the scene. It showed what appeared to a be boat falling and then bursting into flames around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A marina that had survived multiple floods was almost entirely leveled.

“The boats are all gone,” said Rich Luttrell, who operates a neighboring marina. “It hits very deep actually, I grew up at this marina, 20 years I spent here. I helped build all those buildings. My father worked here before I worked here.”

Luttrell brought pizzas to feed the Woodland staff. Workers there had just been through perhaps the longest night of their lives.

Woodland’s operator told Fox 2/News 11 that the marina was the largest on the Mississippi River. It had been in the family since 1959.

The fire apparently started in a large dry dock building where boats are essentially “parked” off the water, stacked four boats high.

The building had a 170-boat capacity with about 100 to 140 in the building at the time of the fire. Just outside the building, approximately 20 to 40 boats were damaged.

According to the marina operator, the fire apparently started in an area where a worker was helping a boat owner troubleshoot an issue with his boat.

Steve Barylski of Florissant came to check on his boat Thursday.

“I just wanted to see the damage. I assumed the worst … without seeing it,” he said. “Now that I see it, there’s no hope for any of those boats in there.”

The marina operator said it really hurts but the marina will be back open.

About 200 boats remained undamaged, still docked in the harbor.

Two big issues remained at the scene Thursday night: getting all of the hot spots put out on the ground so cleanup can begin and cleaning up the harbor.

Boat fuel, oils, and fluids got into the water.

An absorbent tube called a boom, that sucks up contaminants, was stretched across the harbor’s only inlet Wednesday night, protecting the main channel of the river.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency and Missouri Department of National Resources responded to the scene Thursday.

“They are helping coordinate the cleanup effort in the harbor,” said Chief Jeremy Hollrah, Orchard Farm Fire Protection District. “We contained it last night from going out in the main channel. We put some booms down to keep any fuel or oils from going out into the main channel. We’re going to be able to swipe that back into the marina and clean it up without any contamination.”

Hollrah says the process may stretch into Friday.

A worker who reportedly suffered burns to his hands and a firefighter who suffered a heat-related illness have been released from a hospital.

Hollrah says initial indications were that an accidental ignition of gas fumes (not smoking-related) sparked the fire.

A state fire marshal’s investigator is looking into the cause.