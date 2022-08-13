ARNOLD CITY, Mo. – You may remember, just before Thanksgiving last year – a work zone crash killed two MoDOT workers and brain damaged a third.

One of those who died was pregnant – Kaitlyn Anderson, who was carrying her unborn baby Jaxx. The crash happened on Telegraph Road over I-270.

Kaitlyn’s family is determined to prevent another tragedy – and they are at Arnold City Park Saturday, August 3 with an amazing benefit planned with cash prizes and a bags tournament. It’s kid-friendly because Jaxx the deer will also be there.

It’s such an amazing event that a tow truck driver who has survived being hit in the road three times while working — drove all the way from Indiana to help spread a message of safety. Many found a way to turn grief into action.

