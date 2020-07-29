World Bird Sanctuary holds lottery for a chance to release rehabbed bald eagle back to the wild

VALLEY PARK, Mo. – After weeks of care, the World Bird Sanctuary is ready to release a bald eagle that was seriously injured when she was hit by a semi-tractor trailer at the end of June.

“She had bruising to both of her both of her elbows and a lot of bruising and abrasions to her chest,” said Kira Klebe, the rehabilitation director at the World Bird Sanctuary. “Some of the scrapes there from being hit and possibly dragged went all the way down to the bone.”

Suffering from head trauma and internal bleeding, the eagle was treated at the on-site hospital at the Sanctuary. While being cared for, the bird was a blood donor for another critically ill bald eagle.

“Unfortunately, the eagle that she was a blood transfusion donor for did not survive. In addition to the emaciation, that bird had a heavy parasite load and a number of other issues and it, unfortunately, could not pull through it,” said Klebe.

Once her bruising went down, the injured eagle headed out to the Sanctuary’s flight cages to regain her strength.

“When she’s able the full lengths of the cage easily and easily get up to that high perch that’s a sign that she’s close to our ready for release,” she said.

This majestic bald eagle is all healed up and ready to be returned to the wild. You can win the chance to be the one to set her free! More tonight on @FOX2now and @KPLR11. 🦅♥️ @WBSSTL #rehabilitation pic.twitter.com/L6tl58cdo0 — Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) July 29, 2020

And that’s where you come in. A donation of $50 to the World Bird Sanctuary gets you one entry and $100 donation gets you three to win a chance to be the one to physically set the eagle free. Donations will help the sanctuary continue to care for other injured and sick birds of prey.

“We’ve actually already returned 113 bird to the wild just this year,” says Klebe. “So, we are doing it constantly and each one is as amazing as the last one. So, for our donors, we’re hoping to give that same experience to them with this eagle.”

The lucky donor will be chosen this Friday, July 31, at 10:00pm. Then the eagle will be released in the Dittmer area sometime over the next seven days at a time that works for both the winner and the Sanctuary. You can purchase your raffle chances for the eagle release here: worldbirdsanctuary.square.site/bald-eagle-release-drawing