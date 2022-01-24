World Chess Hall of Fame celebrates a decade in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Later this month, the World Chess Hall of Fame will commemorate its 10 years of being headquartered in the Central West End by opening its first museum-wide exhibition.

The three-floor exhibit opens on Jan. 27 and will be on view through July 17 with free admission. A virtual tour will also be available on the WCHOF’s website, Facebook, and YouTube channels.

More than 120 artworks and artifacts will be on display, including pieces connected to noted world champions Bobby Fischer, Anatoly Karpov, Garry Kasparov, and Boris Spassky.