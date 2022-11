ST. LOUIS – A programming mention for Monday, November 28th. FOX 2 will carry FIFA World Cup soccer starting at 9 a.m. with Brazil vs. Switzerland followed by Portugal vs. Uruguay at 12:30 p.m. Our local midday programming including The Power of Two News at 11a.m. and Studio STL at noon will air on KPLR 11 only.

