ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The FIFA World Cup soccer semi-finals will be on FOX 2 at noon Wednesday, with a match between France vs Morocco.

Morocco is the first Arab and African team to make it this far in a World Cup, playing a semifinal Wednesday against France. The Associated Press reports that the semifinal with France is divisive. Much of the Arab world sees a chance for a former colony to give its one-time colonizer its comeuppance. But some in Lebanon feel cultural affinity with France, particularly Christians.

After the Portugal game, scuffles broke out in Beirut after a group of Morocco fans from a Muslim-majority neighborhood rode through a Christian area on motorcycles, some hoisting Palestinian flags and chanting “God is the greatest.” They were accosted by a group of men from the area who saw the convoy as a sectarian provocation.