World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient among those receiving complimentary Thanksgiving meal

ST. LOUIS – Staff members on the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch spent their morning preparing and delivering Thanksgiving meals to local veterans.

“Instead of having a boat on the river, we’re taking our land boats and delivering the meals to them,” said Robert Hopkins, director of operations for the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. “All the ones we selected we’re hand delivering the meals today. People could submit a nomination of 100 words or less and we were going to pick three initially to provide meals to. The stories were so overwhelming and touching we just couldn’t decide on three, so we ended up doing eight.”

With the Mighty Mississippi rolling by, these crewmembers are bringing the riverboats to veterans for Thanksgiving. And giving thanks for their service with a homemade dinner.

Eight veterans and one active duty member of the military were nominated for their service to the country and deserving of a serving of everything this Thanksgiving Day.