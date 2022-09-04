ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The seventh annual St. Louis World’s Fare is on its last day. The weekend full of fun honors the 1904 World’s Fair. The festival gives visitors a chance to experience a little bit of St. Louis history.

Families of all ages came down to Forest Park to travel back in time. The festival includes live games, music, a Ferris wheel, and popular food from the 1904 World’s Fair. That includes ice cream with waffle cones, hot dogs, and cotton candy.

It also serves as an educational tool, teaching visitors how the fair put St. Louis on the map for many around the world.

“They built all these huge temporary buildings. The city required a permanent art museum. They took it all down so it goes back to being a park after the fair. One of the things they, unfortunately, had to take down was the Ferris wheel,” said Mike Truax, President, 1904 World’s Fair Society.

With a mini version now on display, it celebrates St. Louis’ history with a modern twist 118 years later. You can find everything on the upper muny lot in the park.