ST. LOUIS – A store dedicated to coloring books has opened in the St. Louis area.

Really Big Coloring Books is the world’s first official coloring book store.

“Our company designs, creates, edits, manufactures and ships with a full staff under one roof here in Missouri. You are welcome to purchase one copy or a literal truckload” founder and publisher Wayne Bell said.

The store has a variety of coloring books available, from ABC’s to sports, history, holidays, and more. The store even has the capability to make personalized coloring books.

The store is located at 9261 Dielman Industrial Drive, St. Louis, MO 63132. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and often from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.