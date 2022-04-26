KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun opens Saturday, with new options. The amusement park said it renovated two rides during its offseason. Fans of the MAMBA steel roller coaster will notice its new look. Detonator! will also give fans a refinished ride for their money.

Visitors appetite will also be entertained, according to Worlds of Fun.

New this season, The All-American Shake Shop offers ice cream combos for every visitor. American Spirits: Frozen Drinks is also new this season, offering a little liquid courage for adults who need it before climbing onto a ride.

Anyone who buys a 2022 Gold Pass will also receive free parking, unlimited visits, Grand Carnivale and Halloween HAUNT.

The park opens for the season on April 30. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day.

Worlds of Fun is also hiring full time and seasonal workers. Employees will also enjoy park access, special discounts and other perks.

Oceans of Fun will open on May 28 for the season.