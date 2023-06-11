ST. LOUIS – An emerging social media influencer has produced a series of viral videos this year with hopes to make St. Louis streets safer for everyone.

Tony Bame, born and raised in the St. Louis region, has a combined 45,000 followers between his Instagram and TikTok channels (Username: @TonyBame). Since the start of 2023, his primary focus of content is the roads of St. Louis City.

Through comedy, he pokes at St. Louis for having the “worst roads in America.” You might recognize his common lead-in of “St. Louis City. Wouldn’t you know it?” The videos might include some bleeped expletives for a humorous twist, though they portray situations almost certainly relatable to most drivers.

Bame tells FOX 2 the humor is not his only motive, or even his largest, for creating the videos.

“I think it’s important for St. Louis to make these changes to the roads, not only for the citizens, but also people that are traveling here,” said Bame. “It would be really unfortunate for someone visiting St. Louis for the first time to blow a tire, bust a wheel or even crack an axle.”

It started with a pothole

Bame created his first video shortly after the new year. It happened after he popped a tire near Sublette Avenue and Arsenal Street in the Northampton neighborhood. That tire ended up in a pothole a few inches deep of the road. Bame describes the experiences as one that “sounded like a [bleeped-expletive] bomb went off in my car.”

Bame said it cost him around $160 to repair his tire after the pothole, and says the situation could be more troubling for those unfamiliar with the city or living on low incomes.

“That’s really unfortunate, especially in the state of the economy and inflation where it’s at,” said Bame. “Hitting a pothole on the road could really damage your week. It can be a headache for the month for some people.”

He adds, “If this pothole pops one tire a day, at $160 a tire for 365 days a year, that’s $58,400 [lost] from this one pothole. Imagine all the potholes and how much they’re costing everybody.”

Bame says he uses a pothole finder on his phone. He also finds some pothole-heavy locations through personal experience and recommendations.

Dangerous intersections

Earlier in the year, Bame showed FOX 2 some road conditions he deemed concerning along Grand Boulevard, Gravois Avenue and Broadway.

One of his earliest videos came at the intersection of Grand and Gravois. He noted some of the potholes he spotted and showed in video earlier in the year have been repaired.

“I feel like there actually has been change here,” said Bame. “Here at Grand and Gravois, there’s a puddle that was there for about eight months. After we did the first video, they fixed it. I was like, this is great that they’re doing this to this one pothole, but let’s get them all fixed.”

Bame’s discoveries on Grand also line up with data from a recent national traffic study. The Fang Law Firm found that one stretch of Grand Boulevard, at the intersection with Montgomery Street, was considered one of the ten deadliest intersections in America based on NHTSA data.

Going viral

Bame says his traffic-inspired videos have generated around 5 million views since the start of the year. He hopes the videos catch on and prompt action.

“I decided to start creating content around the roads and try to make an impact on some of the road conditions and potholes,” said Bame. “I want to make a change and impact on the community. It may not be through world politics, but I think it’s actually creating an impact.”

He adds, “If I can bring a laugh to your day, that’s that’s really all the purpose for any of this. But if [the city is] actually fixing the roads, that’s killing two birds with one stone.”

Bame says he hasn’t been contacted by any St. Louis city officials or organizations over his videos.

Fixing the streets

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones noted in her “State of the City” address in April that St. Louis has invested more than $50 million into street engineering and maintenance. One board bill is also hoping to curb traffic along part of Grand Boulevard in hopes for safer streets.

To report a pothole in the City of St. Louis, click here. To report a pothole to MoDOT, click here.