IMPERIAL, Mo. – A new home development opens this Saturday in Imperial.

People are already camping out to buy a lot for their dream home. McBride Homes named it The Timbers.

Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew above The Timbers Tuesday where there are 159 home sites near Seckman Road in Imperial. Would-be homeowners began camping out Monday. The homes will cost from $190,000 to more than $300,000.

McBride will offer a $15,000 discount to those who sign up and pay on Saturday.