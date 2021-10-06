Would you say yes if your engagement ring came in an Imo’s pizza box?

ST. LOUIS – Imo’s Pizza is a St. Louis tradition and some couples have even gotten engaged at the iconic Hampton location.

So, would you say yes if your fiancé proposed with an Imo’s pizza box?

The pizza giant posted a great idea on their Facebook page for those who are looking to pop the question soon.

The ring was pictured inside of a small Imo’s pizza box with red and green tissue paper inside. The small boxes are sold with their gift cards.

Imo’s director of marketing Nichole Carpenter said this photo was staged. To their knowledge, no one has proposed in this way, but she said maybe their photo will spark someone in love to use this idea to ask their sweetheart to marry them.

Some people in the comments started calling out their significant others. Amanda Pfeiffer tagged Ryan Pfeiffer and wrote “um why didn’t you think of this.”

Erik Schuetz tagged Hershey James and wrote “this is how I should of asked.”

Chelsea Sartore commented, “Better be a ring in there, because if you give me an Imos pizza that small you’re gonna be in trouble lol.”

Pat Mueller commented, “Very cute idea.”