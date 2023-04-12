EDGEWOOD, CO — New photos show the remarkable progress a Hermann police officer is making after he was critically shot last month. Adam Sullentrup, 31, is now able to sit upright. His family adds that he is also beginning to walk with therapists.

The photos were taken Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado, where Sullentrup is being treated for a traumatic brain injuries. Sullentrup and his wife arrived at Craig last week. He is expected to undergo intense medical and rehabilitation for about two months.

Adam Sullentrup

Adam Sullentrup

Craig Hospital in Colorado

These latest developments are a sign of relief for the family of Sullentrup, who was critically shot March 12 in Hermann. His partner, Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith, was also shot but did not survive. The two men were trying to arrest a wanted suspect at a convenience store, when the suspect fired at both of them. The suspect has been charged with multiple felonies and is now in custody.

Sullentrup was admitted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis and remained in the neuro-ICU for nearly three weeks before he was flown to Craig. Law enforcement from the St. Louis area and surrounding counties took part in a celebratory sendoff for the family. Craig also specializes in treating traumatic spinal cord injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In recent years, doctors with Craig Hospital have worked with other critically injured St. Louis area first responders, including Ballwin Officer Michael Flamion, Hazelwood Police Officer Craig Tudor, and Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor.