ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Memorial Day weekend is a time to remember U.S. military personnel who have died while serving the nation. Many places, including Jefferson Barracks Memorial Cemetery, are holding events in tribute to veterans this weekend.

Saturday marked the 22nd POW/MIA ceremony at Jefferson Barracks.

Veteran Mike Dunham was one of many who served our country and visited Jefferson Barracks on Saturday morning, remembering and recognizing those who helped protect us.

“Memorial Day is meant for them, those that are laying in these graves,” said Dunham. “This is our 22nd year of doing it, so especially for the mass prisoners of war, graves up at the top of the hill.”

Wreaths were placed on the graves of two mass prisoners of war Saturday morning ahead of Memorial Day.

“Wreath laying was something that the community groups could participate in and recognize the sacrifices of their members of their remembering their soldiers’ sailors airmen marine coast guard,” said Dunham.

Marine Lance Corporal Jarred Schmitz, who was one of 13 U.S. Soldiers killed in Afghanistan last August, was also recognized.

“I feel proud as a veteran that America is taking the time out of their weekend to recognize the sacrifice that those members of the military have given over the years,” said Army major Mike Greer.

The class of 1980 West Point says he and the other veterans were glad to see people of all ages Saturday morning.

“It’s gratifying to see not just the old veterans like myself and older ones, but younger folks and that they’re bringing out their young kids and families to participate and hopefully get some sense of what it is to remember those who sacrificed for our nation,” said Dunham.

Jefferson Barracks is also holding a Civil War Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday.