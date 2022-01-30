WrestleMania sign catches fire during Royal Rumble in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis played host to World Wrestling Entertainment’s Royal Rumble event on Saturday. Tens of thousands of screaming fans filled The Dome at America’s Center to watch the show.

An unexpected technical snafu sent a section of fans scattering as the large WrestleMania sign hanging inside the building caught fire – twice.

As WWE fans know, it’s tradition for the Royal Rumble winners to point at the WrestleMania sign during their celebration.

Early in the evening, former mixed martial arts star Ronda Rousey won the women’s Royal Rumble match. Celebratory fireworks ignited the giant Mania sign. America’s Center staff moved the fans seated below the sign as a precautionary measure. Small pieces of the sign broke off and fell during the show.

Event staff eventually had to lower the WrestleMania sign in order to extinguish the fire and the sign was lifted back into place.

The sign caught fire yet again, albeit a different part, after Brock Lesnar won the men’s Royal Rumble match.

No injuries have been reported as of the time of this writing Sunday afternoon.