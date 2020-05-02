Breaking News
IL: 2,457 deaths/56,055 cases; MO: 337 deaths/7,835 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts not Fear; How is it affecting schools, sports, and travel around the world? Tune in now.

Wrong-way driver causes crash on I-270 in north St. Louis County

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Interstate 270 was closed in both directions Friday evening following a collision involving a wrong-way driver.

The accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. on I-270 between Lilac and Riverview.

According to investigators, a pickup was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes toward Riverview when it struck a van.

Two people were trapped in the van. The driver of the pickup truck was also trapped.

In all, five people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News