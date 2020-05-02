Wrong-way driver causes crash on I-270 in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Interstate 270 was closed in both directions Friday evening following a collision involving a wrong-way driver.

The accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. on I-270 between Lilac and Riverview.

According to investigators, a pickup was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes toward Riverview when it struck a van.

Two people were trapped in the van. The driver of the pickup truck was also trapped.

In all, five people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.