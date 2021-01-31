Wrong-way driver hits ambulance on I-64 near Kingshighway

ST. LOUIS – Two people had to be hospitalized after a wrong-way driver collided with an ambulance Sunday morning on Interstate 64.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred around 4 a.m. on westbound I-64 near Kingshighway.

Accident reconstruction was initially called but it was determined they were not needed.

The two occupants in the wrong way vehicle suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Two medics were in the ambulance at the time of the crash but they were not injured. There were no patients in the ambulance.