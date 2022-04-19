ST. LOUIS – Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ co-headlining tour NY State of Mind starts in St. Louis at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

The first tour date is on Tuesday, August 30. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets in select markets through citientertainment.com from Tuesday, April 19 at 10 a.m through Monday, April 25 at 10 p.m.

Wu-Tang Clan was founded in New York City’s Staten Island in the early 1990s. The group’s members include RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna, and the deceased Ol’ Dirty Bastard (ODB). Their name is a reference to a 1983 martial arts ﬁlm.

Nas’ fame grew through his song “Halftime.” His first full-length album, “Illmatic, came out in 1994.