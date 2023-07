ST. LOUIS — WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis

this fall. The event takes place on October 6, 2023 at 6:45 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and go on sale July 14.

The St. Louis show will features Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, WWE Women’s Champion Asuka, Bianca Belair, The O.C., United States Champion Austin Theory, The LWO, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, The Street Profits and many more.