CARBON COUNTY, Wyo. – Authorities in Wyoming recently arrested two men accused of shooting at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.

John Glock and Nicholas Stephenson are behind bars in Carbon County, Wyoming. Police arrested both in Rawlins, Wyoming, on Nov. 28, 2022.

One day earlier, deputies found an abandoned vehicle stuck in the snow that was later determined to be stolen out of Missouri, according to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

After collaborating with Missouri law enforcement, Wyoming investigators arrested Glock and Stephenson. Authorities learned both were not only connected with the stolen vehicle, but also suspected of shooting at a MSHP Trooper.

In Wyoming, prosecutors have charged Glock and Stephenson with theft and conspiracy to commit theft. In Missouri, Glock also faces charges of first-degree assault (attempted serious injury), unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Police say no one was hurt during the attempted shooting in Missouri.