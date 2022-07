ST. LOUIS – The XFL will announce the cities chosen for the 2023 league at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Eight cities will be announced for next year league. The St. Louis BattleHawks expect to return to the Dome at America’s Center in early 2023. XFL will host a town hall meeting where owners Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, President Russ Brandon, and coaches discuss future plans for the league.