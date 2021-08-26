Yacht rental service anchors down $2.5M in funding

TAMPA, Fla – Anchor Yacht Rentals has announced $2.5 million in seed financing led by Silverton Partners, based in Austin.

Anchor Yacht Rentals is a managed marketplace tech platform that connects private yacht owners and licensed Captains to those looking for an on-the-water experience. Through a staggering 400% organic growth in 2020, Anchor raised the capital to extend its reach across major US and international travel markets.

Anchor was created in 2016 by, Founder and CEO, Zach Hatraf after losing his dear friend in a drunken boating accident. Initially, the company aimed to rent boats with sober captains on Missouri’s very own Lake of the Ozarks. Now, Anchor has grown to have over 700 listings across more than 20 cities, dispatching Coast Guard Certified Captains that are trained in CPR, first aid, safety, and navigation. captains are subject to Homeland Security background checks and random drug tests. Achor is the only platform that has received the United States Coast Guard(USCG) stamp of approval for safety standards.

“On average, a boat or yacht sits unused 92% of the time, which is not only bad for the boat itself but costly to the owner who is paying to maintain it,” said Hatraf. “By leveraging the Anchor platform and service, yacht owners can kick back and capitalize on that downtime by turning their boat into a turnkey business, with a little boost from Anchor. Like the Uber and Airbnb business models of the world, Anchor’s model works for all parties involved by offering a platform that lowers the cost and access barrier of luxurious boating experiences, while providing all the resources a yacht owner needs to be safe, legal, compliant and profitable.”

With this funding, Anchor plans to build on the foundation set by its “managed marketplace” platform. They provide users with a vast selection of turnkey boating services and experiences, top-of-the-line insurance, a dedicated concierge team, and local USCG Licensed Captain that are familiar with the local waterways.

For more information, visit the Anchor Yacht Rentals website.