ST. LOUIS – Those heading to Busch Stadium Friday or Saturday could go home with their favorite player… in one form or another.

A Yadier Molina tumbler is being given away to the first 15,000 fans who are ages 16 and up. Fans planning on going to either the Friday or Saturday game will have the opportunity to get the freebie. It is stainless steel and vacuum insulated.

