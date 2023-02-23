ST. LOUIS — A star from the hit Paramount streaming series Yellowstone will be visiting a St. Louis area Schnucks store today. Forrie J. Smith will be at the Des Peres store on Manchester Road from noon until 2 p.m. today. Smith plays head ranch hand Lloyd Pierce.

Smith will be signing bottles of his Oak & Eden Finished Whiskey. Five dollars from the sale of each $60.99 bottle of whiskey will benefit Shriners Hospital for Children.

Yellowstone is a TV drama series that follows the Dutton family, who owns the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, located in Montana. The show revolves around their constant battle to protect their land from various outside forces, including land developers, Indian reservations, and the government.

The patriarch of the family, John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, struggles to keep the ranch in the family while dealing with internal family conflict, personal issues, and outside threats. The show features a cast of complex characters, including John’s children, Kayce, Beth, and Jamie, as well as various ranch hands and local law enforcement.

The series is known for its stunning visuals of the Yellowstone National Park area, as well as its intense storylines, filled with drama, violence, and family dynamics. The show has been praised for its strong acting performances, especially from Kevin Costner, and has become a popular hit with fans of the Western and drama genres.