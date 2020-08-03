You can cast a ballot today at election board offices to avoid long lines tomorrow

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Tomorrow is the Missouri primary election. Mail-in voting has closed but you can still vote absentee at election board offices and some additional sites in St. Louis County. With lingering concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, absentee voting offers an alternative for those who fear big crowds tomorrow.

“I’ve got a couple of people, that that’s a really good option, and they’re not going to the polls. They already sent an absentee ballot in,” said voter Bobby Graham.

You have until 5:00 pm tonight to submit your absentee ballot.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News