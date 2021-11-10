You can pay St. Louis County real estate and personal property taxes online

CLAYTON, Mo. – Your 2021 personal property and real estate taxes will start arriving in the mail soon. St. Louis County is asking people who live there to avoid the lines and pay online. The taxes are due by December 31, 2021.

You don’t need to wait to get the taxes in the mail. Just search for your name to find your tax bill. Then you can pay through the St. Louis County’s Online Tax Payment website.

Tax receipts can also be printed from the website. But, it may take up to two business days after payment to print the receipts.

You can also pay by mail or dropbox.

Resources:

Schedule an appointment online to pay in-person at the :

The Crossings at Northwest, 500 NW Plaza Dr, St. Ann 63074

Roos County Government Building, 41 S Central Ave, Clayton 63105

South County Government Center, 4546 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis 63129