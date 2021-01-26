You can request your COVID vaccine on Mercy’s new automated phone line

ST. LOUIS – Mercy has added an automated phone number for people to call and request a COVID vaccine. This is especially good for those without internet access.

Mercy said for those with the internet, the best way to request the vaccine is online.

If you have already submitted tour information online for a vaccine, there is no need to fill out another.

Mercy said after filling out a request, they are asking for patience as there are many requests and they have to follow state guidelines.

Mercy will reach out to schedule appointments as they become available.

To request a vaccine online, visit mercy.net/MOVaccine.

You can call 1-833-364-6777 to request your vaccine.