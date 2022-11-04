ST. LOUIS – Powerball mania has hit an all-time high. The winnings have grown to a record high of $1.6 billion ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

Customers all over are buying tickets for their chance at winning the jackpot. The biggest ever.

“You cannot win if you don’t play!” said one customer.

The last Powerball jackpot win was on Aug. 3, and no one has won since then. The growing winnings have sparked large crowds to come out in droves at gas stations and convenience stores.

“I got 5. I get them at several places. I kind of spread it around,” said Ed Jasper.

At one local 7-Eleven, the manager said one in three people was there to buy Powerball tickets.

“I got 10 of the Mega Millions and 10 of the Powerball,” said Rashauna Stegall, a customer. “I’m ready to win. I’m always confident.”

More customers shared what they would do if they won the jackpot.

“Put it in savings, for our kids,” said one customer.

“Be able to help my family, my friends, other people in need. I’m already blessed, so I like to bless others,” Stegall said.

“I’d probably have a couple places, and buy a lot of cars, and help family and friends,” Jasper said.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.

“My chances are great right now, they’re the same,” said another customer. “[I] got beer, that’s why I came.”

Yet, people still buy a ticket, or multiple, and hope luck is on their side.

“These are my lucky numbers: 4, 4, 4, yeah, I’m going to win!” Stegall said.

The Powerball drawing will take place at 9:55 p.m. on Saturday. If no one wins this time, the prize could push past $2 billion.