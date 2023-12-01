ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man was caught on camera wearing the same clothes he had on during a burglary, and upon seeing the photos, the suspect reportedly admitted, ‘you got me.’

According to a probable cause statement by the police, around 3 a.m. on November 15, a business in the 1000 block of Locust Street was broken into. At first, the business owner dismissed it as a false alarm. However, upon later reviewing the surveillance footage, an intruder was identified.

The intruder was identified as 19-year-old Joseph Ahmad Davis of St. Louis. Images of Davis were handed out throughout the police department. After speaking with county police, who had taken pictures of the defendant during a field interview, another police officer was able to identify him. Davis was wearing the same clothing as during the burglary.

When the defendant was questioned about the resemblance in the pictures, he reportedly stated, “You got me.”