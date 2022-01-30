You Paid For It: How different COVID tests are causing teacher shortages in classrooms

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s highest education authority talks about the challenges facing school districts because of the twin challenges of the COVID surge and worker shortages.

Mallory McGowin, the communications director for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), says districts are having trouble getting the rapid test with results in 15 minutes. Instead, they’re having to rely on tests with results within 48 hours, which is keeping teachers out of the classroom longer.

The worker shortage means schools are scrambling to fill positions, so teachers who are working are doing double duty.