You Paid For It: St. Charles city officials prepare for Independence Day weekend

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – City officials in St. Charles are prepared for any trouble when people flock to Main Street this Fourth of July weekend.

Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said the historic district on both ends of the street is blocked so people can’t cruise the street. Main Street ran into rough times back during the height of the Covid crisis.

At the time, St Louis City and County had shut down bars and restaurants and so thousands flocked to Main Street in St. Charles for entertainment. Since then, Borgmeyer said the crowds have dropped dramatically and that’s made it more manageable.

There’s also another tool the city uses that was borrowed from St Charles County called Sky Cop. It is a portable camera that stands more than 20 feet tall that can scan the entire area.

Police can monitor it from their patrol vehicles, which allows them to respond more quickly.