You Paid For It: St. Charles County Ambulance District moves into new $32 million headquarters

ST. PETERS, Mo. – The St. Charles County Ambulance District has moved into a new $32 million headquarters in St. Peters. The money is coming from a tax hike passed by voters.

The headquarters is 140,000-square-feet. The district said it’s on a 16-acre site. They admit that’s more than needed right now, but it allows room for future growth.

The headquarters provides room for training, as well as a huge space for vehicle maintenance, but Chief Kelly Cope said COVID-19 has impacted planning.

He said there was a drop in the number of people calling for service in 2020 because many didn’t want to go to the hospitals for fear of catching COVID.

The district did say the numbers are now returning to normal. The chief said the district learned plenty from the Covid crisis. The most important lesson was to be prepared.