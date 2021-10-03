You Paid For It: St. Charles leadership discuss COVID protocols as cases rise in schools

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann says the county is doing fairly well on COVID vaccinations, adding it’s even with or exceeding other counties in getting people vaccinated.

Sara Evers, the county’s health director, says the biggest problem is all the cases in the schools with kids catching COVID. According to Evers, the Wentzville School District has the most recorded cases.

St. Charles County health officials say they’re doing all they can to help deal with the situation like promoting vaccines and COVID safety information.

One tool not on their list – mask mandates. Evers says she’s not mandating that because they have no way to enforce it. That decision is being left up to each school district to decide what to do.

Ehlmann says St. Charles has done as well or better than other counties that do have mask mandates.